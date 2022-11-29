Tuesday, 29 November 2022

Hospital airlift after Crown Range crash

    By Oscar Francis
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    A person has been airlifted to hospital after a crash on the Crown Range road between Queenstown and Wanaka this afternoon.

    A police spokeswoman said officers were called to the two-vehicle crash about 3.20pm.

    The exact site of the crash was not given.

    A St John spokesman said one person was airlifted to Lakes District Hospital in a moderate condition.

    The road was closed and motorists were advised to take another route - State Highway 6 via Cromwell.

     oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

