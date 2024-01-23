Skip to main content
Golf fundraiser way to give back
The beer is going to go down a treat.
Charged with drug-driving causing death
Charged with drug-driving causing death
A Mount Pisa man charged over the death of a farm employee in a crash near Arrowtown was driving while impaired by ecstasy, police allege.
Take 3 for Queenstown Hill block
Take 3 for Queenstown Hill block
When, more than 50 years ago, the then-Queenstown borough council couldn’t fund vital infrastructure — sound familiar? — mayor Warren Cooper halted permits for major building projects.
Hotelier’s Airbnb fix
Hotelier’s Airbnb fix
‘The fabric of our community’s being destroyed by Airbnb’
Gardens, galleries & opera
Gardens, galleries & opera
A weekend of cultural and artistic magic is on the way for Queenstown.
Exhibiting history of ‘favourite’ NZ art
Exhibiting history of ‘favourite’ NZ art
Excitement is mounting over an exhibition encapsulating the history of New Zealand art which opens tomorrow at Arrowtown’s Lakes District Museum gallery.
‘Four Play’ tourney’s one catch: just one club
‘Four Play’ tourney’s one catch: just one club
It's golf, but not quite as you know it.
SUBSCRIBER
$250k purse for Queenstown virtual golf tournament
SUBSCRIBER
$250k purse for Queenstown virtual golf tournament
Rain will not deter players or spectators at a virtual golf event three days out from the start of the New Zealand Open golf tournament at Arrowtown’s Millbrook Resort.
Tenant wins $600-a-week rent hike case
Tenant wins $600-a-week rent hike case
A Queenstown tenant has scored a rare victory after challenging a 63% rent increase from $950 to $1550 a week.
Proud of event’s second year
Proud of event’s second year
Mana Tahuna Charitable Trust tumu whakarae (CEO) Mike Rewi (Kai Tahu, Kati Mamoe, Ngati Kahungunu) with Honor Rose Tuhura (left) and Charlie Jay at Waitangi Day celebrations.
Arrowtown gem on market
Arrowtown gem on market
A just-listed, extensively-restored 1870s Arrowtown cottage is expected to generate plenty of interest.
Party in the park to celebrate Waitangi Day
Party in the park to celebrate Waitangi Day
Mana Tahuna are once again taking over part of Te Kararo Queenstown Gardens next Tuesday afternoon to mark Te Ra o Waitangi (Waitangi Day).
Generous donation
Generous donation
Queenstown holiday home property managers have donated $4500 to local community support centre Happiness House to support their local community.
Fuelling a passion for sport
Fuelling a passion for sport
Had she not moved to Queenstown, Alex Martin’s convinced her life would have taken a very different turn.
Gibbston rocks
Weather woes put aside as thousands rock Gibbston
Summer missed the memo. Puffer jackets, beanies and blankets were the order of most of the day for the thousands who flocked to the Gibbston Valley Winery Summer Concert.
Average house price for Queenstown-Lakes tops $2m
Average house price for Queenstown-Lakes tops $2m
The housing market in Queenstown-Lakes is outperforming the rest of the country, leaving Auckland and all the other major metros in its dust.
A touch of green to mark 250th parkrun
A touch of green to mark 250th parkrun
There was a sea of green moving through the Queenstown Gardens on Saturday morning.
Think of the staff sorting recycling, council says
Think of the staff sorting recycling, council says
Next time you chuck something in your recycling bins in the Queenstown Lakes District, spare a thought for the staff who have to hand-sort it.
SUBSCRIBER
Committee weighs problem gambling
SUBSCRIBER
Committee weighs problem gambling
Quantifying the extent of Queenstown Lakes District’s problem gambling became something of a numbers game yesterday.
Highlanders triumph despite slow start
Highlanders triumph despite slow start
The Highlanders’ 2024 season got off to a slow start - literally - before they beat Moana Pasifika 36-28 in Queenstown tonight.
