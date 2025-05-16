House fire closes major highway near Queenstown

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
State Highway 6 near Queenstown is closed as firefighters battle to extinguish a fire in the roof of a two-storey home in Frankton.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews were called out at about 1.25pm after a fire broke out in the roof space of a residential property.
The house, on State Highway 6 near the intersection with Grant Rd, is a two storey structure.
Four crews from the Queenstown, Frankton, Arrowtown and Alexandra stations were in attendance.
NZTA said SH6 was closed due to the fire, but alternative routes are available, including to nearby Queenstown Airport.
There were also two support vehicles and a command unit present.
"Crews are still working to extinguish [the fire]," the spokesman said.