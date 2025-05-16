Friday, 16 May 2025

2.30 pm

House fire closes major highway near Queenstown

    By Laine Priestley
    Photo: Guy Williams
    State Highway 6 near Queenstown is closed as firefighters battle to extinguish a fire in the roof of a two-storey home in Frankton.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews were called out at about 1.25pm after a fire broke out in the roof space of a residential property.

    The house, on State Highway 6 near the intersection with Grant Rd, is a two storey structure.

    Four crews from the Queenstown, Frankton, Arrowtown and Alexandra stations were in attendance.

    Photo: Guy Williams
    NZTA said SH6 was closed due to the fire, but alternative routes are available, including to nearby Queenstown Airport. 

    There were also two support vehicles and a command unit present.

    "Crews are still working to extinguish [the fire]," the spokesman said.

    laine.priestley@odt.co.nz

     

     

