How to co-own your own home in Queenstown

Promoting co-ownership: Sales consultant Kirsty Sinclair.

So you think you could never buy property in ‘unaffordable’ Queenstown?

Local Harcourts sales consultant Kirsty Sinclair says for the past two years she’s helped friends and family members — non-couples — club together to buy something.

‘Co-ownership’, she believes, is "an absolutely brilliant way of finding a way to get into this market and remain in Queenstown".

She recently helped, for example, three friends get into their first property in Shotover Country — "that’s going to be, you know, a life-changer for them".

"We’ve also had [inquiries] now from people who aren’t in a relationship together looking at purchasing a secondary property, so maybe that’s an investment property or a holiday home."

Having been on the mayoral taskforce on affordable housing and having sold property for the Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust, "those things have heightened the awareness we really want to do everything we can to help buyers get into this town", Sinclair says.

Next Wednesday, with expert advice from Mactodd Lawyers and Mortgage Express, she’s hosting a Zoom seminar — from 6 till 7pm — called ‘Unlock Co-ownership Success’.

To join, email kirstyandco@harcourts.co.nz.

— PHILIP CHANDLER