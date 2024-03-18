International bikers show off their wings

Poland’s Dawid Godziek pictured in full flight at Queenstown’s Gorge Rd jump park during the Red Bull Mountain Bike Athlete Performance Camp. PHOTO: RHYVA VAN ONSELEN

Some of the top mountain bikers in the world have spent the past 10 days in Queenstown, testing their mettle on our world-class facilities.

The Red Bull Mountain Bike Athlete Performance Camp, which started last Monday and finishes today, has involved 25 international downhill, enduro and slopestyle athletes training on tracks at Coronet Peak, Cardrona and Skyline, as well as at Queenstown’s Gorge Rd jump park.

They’ve also been hitting the gym.

Red Bull athlete marketing specialist Luke Mobberley says the training camp, also used for riders to test out new gear for their coming northern hemisphere season, is held every year — last year athletes travelled to Wales — but this year they picked Queenstown due to multiple high-quality mountain biking tracks close together, making it "a world-class mountain biking facility".

Riders include Kiwi Brook Macdonald, from Hawke’s Bay, Belgium’s Thomas Genon and Dawid Godziek, of Poland.

Mobberley says Red Bull videographers and content creators have been following along.

"It will be cool to showcase Queenstown as a world-renowned mountain biking facility, on a global scale, through the content produced at the camp."

— Olivia Judd