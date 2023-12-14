International market target for golf course

Billionaire golf course developer Ric Kayne, left, with business partner Jim Rohrstaff and The Hills’ Emma Hill and her father Sir Michael Hill. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Howdy, partners.

The Americans are coming, as Arrowtown mega-jeweller Sir Michael Hill and his family partner with high-end American golf course developer billionaire Ric Kayne, and offsider Jim Rohrstaff, to expand their own exclusive course, The Hills.

The latter are behind the private, internationally-acclaimed Tara Iti Golf Club course, north of Auckland, and nearby Te Arai Links, comprising one coastal 18-holer with another to come.

The Hills Golf Club director Emma Hill, whose father Sir Michael bought their family property, a former deer farm, 30 years ago, said: "Together we plan to expand The Hills offer, creating one of the most sought-after golf and lifestyle communities internationally".

Further developments were likely to include a clubhouse extension, new golfing facilities, course enhancements, more member services, luxury visitor accommodation and high-end homes, she said.

"We’re excited about the opportunity to retain the stunning landscapes and unique culture of The Hills, while firmly establishing it as a premium international golfing and lifestyle destination."

Designed by landscape architect John Darby, who had also assisted in Mr Kayne’s northern courses, The Hills’ championship course grew out of an original three holer and opened in 2007 in time to host the New Zealand Open.

The Hills golf course in Arrowtown. Photo: AirSwing Media

In 2009, Sir Michael won planning consent for 17 luxury underground homes, mimicking the award-winning "bunker" clubhouse.

However, he pulled the pin the next year, citing the difficult economic climate.

Since then, he has won acclaim for adding myriad sculptures, an upmarket lodge and a rural-looking nine-hole course, The Farm.

Two years ago, the Environment Court approved a resort zone for The Hills, allowing up to 66 residential and 84 visitor accommodation units in visually discreet areas.

"We wanted to ensure the extraordinary landscape is protected, and when you walk the fairways or you’re viewing the course, it looks much like it does today," Ms Hill said at the time.

The zone ensured in perpetuity 95% of the land remained "green open space, maintained to a beautiful standard".

Mr Rohrstaff said he and Mr Kayne were delighted to be working with the Hill family.

"The Hills is a magnificent property in a special part of the world.

"We see the destination as complementary to our northern properties, and look forward to enhancing the experience at The Hills over the coming years."

He believed the enhanced offering would be an asset to the local community, and New Zealand, and bring a new dimension to golf tourism in the region.

By Philip Chandler