Saturday, 12 March 2022

Intersection work to start

    Work costing $86.6million will soon start on the gateway for the long-awaited Queenstown town centre arterial road, beginning with a new intersection at Melbourne St and Frankton Rd.

    Work on the 200m stretch of Frankton Rd, between Suburb and Melbourne Sts, will start late this month and continue until late next year.

    Two-way traffic in Frankton Rd will be maintained. However, the speed limit will drop to 30kmh and there will be changes to the intersections at Dublin and Melbourne Sts.

