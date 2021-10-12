Investigation after man travelled from Northland to Otago

Police are investigating after they were made aware a man travelled from Whangārei to Queenstown at the weekend.

The man flew from Whangārei to Wellington on a commercial flight on Saturday, October 9.

He stayed overnight at a hotel near Wellington Airport on Saturday night, before flying on to Queenstown on Sunday morning, police said.

The man was travelling for employment but did not have the necessary documentation to allow him to leave Whangārei, which is under Alert Level 3.

The man was self-isolating in Queenstown, a police spokesperson said.

Police were helping the Ministry of Health trace the man’s movements in Wellington and Queenstown.

It was also working with its partner agencies to understand how the man was permitted to fly without the appropriate documentation.

Northland entered Alert Level 3 on Friday night. Under Level 3 restrictions, travel to different regions for recreational purposes is strictly forbidden.