Judge notes defendant's good fortune

Roofer Dimitri Olde Nordkamp was reminded how lucky he was to be alive by Judge Noel Walsh in the Queenstown District Court yesterday, having admitted driving with a blood alcohol level of 206mg last month.

The court heard Nordkamp (39), of Glendhu Bay, had the equivalent of 1030mcg in breath alcohol.

Prosecuting sergeant Ian Collin said Nordkamp was driving in Motatapu Rd in Wanaka on November 19, when he lost control on a right-hand bend and collided with some street furniture about 8.30pm.

That caused his vehicle to roll and land in a paddock, where he was found, still in the vehicle, by emergency services. He was transported to hospital, where the blood sample was taken.

Judge Walsh gave Nordkamp credit for his early guilty plea, his genuine remorse and previously clean record, but told him "you know and I know how lucky you are to be alive".

He was fined $500, ordered to pay $500 reparation, disqualified from driving for 28 days and ordered to apply for an alcohol interlock licence.