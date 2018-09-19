Just 11 without power after Glenorchy snow

Just 11 customers remain without power in Glenorchy following Monday's big snow dump in the Queenstown Lakes region.

Aurora Energy said it battled "extreme conditions'' on Monday to try and restore power to 3000 properties.

Heavy snow fell on trees, causing branches and power lines to fall on Glenorchy Road.

The township was cut off for a day while crews cleared the blocked road and it reopened to both lanes of traffc on Tuesday night.

An update on the Aurora Energy website says the remaining outages are affecting 11 customers in the wider Glenorchy area,

"At this stage we do not have an estimated time of restore but will be keeping you updated as information becomes available.

"Please keep clear of fallen power lines or damaged electrical equipment and treat them as live at all times."