Sunday, 17 October 2021

Kawarau Gorge blaze under control

    By John Lewis
    A vegetation blaze by the highway between Cromwell and Queenstown has been brought under control this afternoon.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said emergency services were called to the blaze, near Roaring Meg in the Kawarau Gorge (State Highway 6, about 11.30am.

    At one point six appliances, two tankers and two helicopters with monsoon buckets were fighting the out-of-control fire.

    Emergency services near the scene of a fire at Roaring Meg on State Highway 6 today. PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH
    Although access to the blaze was described as tricky by a firefighter at the scene, in an update around 1.40pm Fenz said it was under control and most appliances had been stood down.

    The highway was down to one lane around the fire site and traffic was moving slowly, after motorists were warned to expect delays.

