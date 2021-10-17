Kawarau Gorge blaze under control

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A vegetation blaze by the highway between Cromwell and Queenstown has been brought under control this afternoon.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said emergency services were called to the blaze, near Roaring Meg in the Kawarau Gorge (State Highway 6, about 11.30am.
At one point six appliances, two tankers and two helicopters with monsoon buckets were fighting the out-of-control fire.
The highway was down to one lane around the fire site and traffic was moving slowly, after motorists were warned to expect delays.