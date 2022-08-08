Monday, 8 August 2022

Kingston highway down to one lane

    kingston_dropout_0.png

    Photo: Waka Kotahi/NZTA
    Part of a key route to Queenstown is down to one lane and road users are advised to take care. 

    Waka Kotahi/ NZ Transport Agency said there was a significant dropout State Highway 6 at Kingston, south of the Devil's Staircase, on Friday night.

    Drivers need to build in extra time along this route. 

     

