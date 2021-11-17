Lake Hayes A&P Show cancelled owing to Covid

Wating for the parade at a previous Lake Hayes A&P Show. Photo: Supplied

The Lake Hayes A&P Show has been cancelled, owing to uncertainties around Covid-19.

The show's committee said it had made "the difficult decision" to cancel the 2022 show, scheduled for Saturday, January 15.

"Given the challenges associated with operating events over the summer due to Covid-19, coupled with the uncertain timing of the move to the new traffic-light system, it was decided that proceeding with the event is sadly not possible," committee president Pip Norton said.

“We know the Queenstown community will be disappointed that the show is not going ahead, as is the committee," Norton said.

“We had hoped to hold a positive and fun community day for people after another challenging 12 months in the region.

“There were some exciting events in the pipeline for the show this year but everyone’s hard work won’t be in vain as we will now plan for an even greater show when we return in 2023.

“We’d like to thank all of our supporters – sponsors, funders, members, trade and suppliers - for helping us get this far, and we will work hard to make 2023 the best show ever.”

The show has has been held every year since 1904 with the exception of war years.

The scheduled date for the 107th Lake Hayes A&P is now Saturday, January 14 2023.