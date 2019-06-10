Large meth haul, cash seized in Queenstown raid

Police have seized more than $200,000 worth of methamphetamine and more than $30,000 in cash after raids in Queenstown and Cromwell today.

The meth and cash were seized with other drugs in Queenstown, and as a result a 36-year-old man is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine for supply.

Another man (33) will also face drug-related charges after police executed two search warrants in Cromwell.

Detective Senior Sergeant Malcolm Inglis said these warrants followed a recent warrant executed in Alexandra where methamphetamine was found and an arrest made.

“Otago Lakes Central Police will continue to focus on the drug trade in the area, especially anyone dealing methamphetamine as it is well-known the damage it does to communities,” he said.

A Corrections detector dog was brought in to help with the searches today, he said.

Ammunition was found at another Cromwell address and inquiries were ongoing.

“I actively encourage people to contact police to let us know about people involved in the supply of drugs, or accumulating wealth and assets with no apparent legitimate means,” he said.

* Anyone affected by methamphetamine addiction is urged to seek help through the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797, or free text 1737 to speak with a trained counsellor.