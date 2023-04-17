Latin festival to become annual event

PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH

Latinos for New Zealand founder Carol Morgan, of Queenstown, takes in the inaugural Latin Kiwi Integration Festival at the Queenstown Memorial Centre on Saturday afternoon.

Hundreds of people attended the event, which ran from 1.30pm until 9pm, and included a host of different dancing displays, including from the Latin Soul Dance school, TED-type talks, art and craft displays, live music, and food.

Ms Morgan said the event, supported by the Queenstown Lakes District Council and Welcoming Communities, would become an annual one.