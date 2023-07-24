Latin festival heats up Queenstown mid-winter

It was a vibrant celebration of food and dance, as hundreds of Central Otago's South American community came together for Festa Junina.Held at the Queenstown Memorial Centre, the event on Saturday night was jointly organised by Queenstown’s Latin and Brazilian communities to create "a bigger party".

Festivities started just after lunchtime, leading into a night filled with authentic South American food, song and dance.

Festa Junina is a traditional Brazilian festival, which celebrates the harvest season with a Latino twist.

"It's a mid-winter party that we celebrate every year in Brazil traditionally," co-organiser Ganilo Poujo said.

The event was jointly organised by Queenstown’s Latin and Brazilian communities​​​​​​​. Photo: Rhyva van Onselen

But the night wasn’t only for the South American community, with the Takoyaki Boys also serving the traditional Japanese octopus balls.

"Our aim is to invite the whole community," co-organiser Carol Morgan said.

"We want to share our celebration and our joy with all the community".

And for those who can’t get enough of the Latino dancing, there's a Latin Soul festival to look forward to in Queenstown later this year.

- By Rhyva van Onselen

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air