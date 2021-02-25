Lights, camera, action

PHOTO: JACKIE GAY/ONE LANE BRIDGE

On location at Glenorchy’s Dart River Bridge on Monday are One Lane Bridge 2 actors (from left) Dominic Ona-Ariki and Phoebe McKellar, and extras Cameron Steele (Monarch Model Management) and Malcolm McKee (Ican), both of Queenstown.

The second season of Great Southern Television’s crime thriller started shooting in Wakatipu last week — its budget is estimated to be $7million to $8million, of which half will be spent locally.

About 200 people are working on One Lane Bridge and Under The Vines, also being filmed at present in Central Otago and Queenstown Lakes, while a few hundred extras are being called on for both shoots.

The five-part second series of One Lane Bridge 2 is being directed by Peter Burger, alongside executive producer Queenstowner Philip Smith, part-owner of Great Southern Television, and co-produced by Lisa Chatfield, of Wellington.

The shoot is expected to take about 10 weeks, and the show will air late this year.