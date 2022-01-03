'Little bit of wind' blows balloon off course

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A Queenstown Airport spokeswoman confirmed the rainbow-coloured balloon aimed to land at the Queenstown Events Centre nearby, but understood a "little bit of wind" caused it to land on the airport grounds.
She said the landing took place about 25 minutes before the first passenger aircraft flight was due to depart the airport and the balloon operator was in contact with airport traffic control the whole time.