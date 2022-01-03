Monday, 3 January 2022

'Little bit of wind' blows balloon off course

    By Cass Marrett
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    77331149-52ec-4c2c-9135-54e6508c0623.jpeg

    The balloon landing at Queenstown Airport this morning. Photo: Kathleen Mann
    The balloon landing at Queenstown Airport this morning. Photo: Kathleen Mann
    The final stage of a hot air balloon ride in Queenstown didn’t go quite as planned this morning.

    A Queenstown Airport spokeswoman confirmed the rainbow-coloured balloon aimed to land at the Queenstown Events Centre nearby, but understood a "little bit of wind" caused it to land on the airport grounds.

    She said the landing took place about 25 minutes before the first passenger aircraft flight was due to depart the airport and the balloon operator was in contact with airport traffic control the whole time.

    e84f31b8-c3ec-47c1-8c19-b68f85265e55.jpeg

    The balloon landing at Queenstown Airport this morning. Photo: Kathleen Mann
    The balloon landing at Queenstown Airport this morning. Photo: Kathleen Mann
    No one was injured and the airport team with the Aviation Security Service were able to get the balloon and the people in it out of the airstrip before the first flight took off. 

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter