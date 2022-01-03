'Little bit of wind' blows balloon off course

77331149-52ec-4c2c-9135-54e6508c0623.jpeg The balloon landing at Queenstown Airport this morning. Photo: Kathleen Mann

The final stage of a hot air balloon ride in Queenstown didn’t go quite as planned this morning.

A Queenstown Airport spokeswoman confirmed the rainbow-coloured balloon aimed to land at the Queenstown Events Centre nearby, but understood a "little bit of wind" caused it to land on the airport grounds.

She said the landing took place about 25 minutes before the first passenger aircraft flight was due to depart the airport and the balloon operator was in contact with airport traffic control the whole time.

e84f31b8-c3ec-47c1-8c19-b68f85265e55.jpeg The balloon landing at Queenstown Airport this morning. Photo: Kathleen Mann

No one was injured and the airport team with the Aviation Security Service were able to get the balloon and the people in it out of the airstrip before the first flight took off.