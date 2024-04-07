Locals jumping to record heights

Zara Hazledine and her steed Dingmac Demoiselle. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Two local riders recently stunned crowds at the Archibalds New Zealand National Jumping & Show Hunter Championships, in Christchurch.

Glenorchy’s Grace Percy and her trusty steed, Sienna MVNZ, achieved the top spot in the Canterbury Equine Clinic NZ National Seven Year Old Class, and were the only ones in that category to achieve a clear round, meantime Queenstown’s Zara Hazledine, 13, picked up four national championships and two national titles on Dingmac Demoiselle.

For Percy, her title marks the end of the current showjumping season, and Sienna’s time in the 7-year-old age class.

Percy says it’s "an amazing feeling to end the season on such a high".

Having had Sienna since she was 4, Percy says she’s flourished over the years, and is a consistent achiever.

"I’m so proud of her and I think that ending the season with a title reflects the way we’ve worked so hard together over the past few years."

Although Sienna’s reached the highest level of success in her age class, Percy believes the future’s looking pretty bright, with plans to enter her into the Horse Grand Prix, the highest level in showjumping.

Meanwhile, Zara, a Wakatipu High student, won the NZ National Pony Rising Star Championship (80cm), the NZ National Pony Rising Star Championship national title, the Handy Hunter Category C Championship (90cm), the NZ National Category C Pony title (90cm), and two non-championship showjumping classes.

Proud dad, Sam, says it was an "incredible achievement" which far exceeded all expectations.

