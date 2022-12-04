Loss of Q'town hostels puts pressure on staffing

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Previously, some seasonal workers would stay in hostels for weeks or months at a time while staying in Queenstown.
Adventure Hostels NZ managing director Brett Duncan, who is also NZ Hostel Association's lead, operates two boutique hostels in Queenstown and has been renovating a former Wānaka hostel.
Half of the Wānaka hostel is up and running, offering longer stays, while the other half was a few months from being ready.
"Since Covid, we've lost so much bed stock," Duncan said. "A lot of the hostels that used to provide a lot more of this seasonal accommodation have disappeared.
"And those that are left have far, far less incentive to do now ... and I don't think anyone is going to blame them for wanting to take the short termers over the long termers that would generate a higher revenue when this country's been operating at about 18 to 20 percent capacity or occupancy over the last two-and-a-half years, losing hundreds and hundreds of thousands of dollars."
There was already a lot of competition for housing before the pandemic, so it was easy for hostels to set aside a few beds with a weekly rate and also help out other industries with staff housing in the process, he said.
"Definitely, there's been an impact there with the long-term beds disappearing and that's putting pressure on not just the hostel industry, but definitely hospitality and other tourism businesses."
Before the pandemic, some of the bigger hostels would offer a couple of dozen or more longer stay beds, he said.
"Some hostels would only do a very, very small handful - two or three - that maybe shared a room with their staff or something like that, and other hostels would create whole wings and there are some smaller hostels that would [offer] 100 percent long-term and run more like a traditional boarding house than a hostel."