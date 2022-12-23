Luxury lodge denied resource consent

The developer behind a luxury lodge proposal near Queenstown is assessing his options after independent commissioners refused to grant consent.

B Property Group chief executive Andrew McIntosh applied for resource consent for the Waimarino Luxury Lodge, on a 1.8ha site overlooking Bobs Cove, last July.

He planned to build 24 luxury villas on the Tui Dr land, each on a freehold title, an owners’ residence, also available for visitor accommodation, a restaurant, sauna, yoga studio and distillery, all for residents’ use, within the Bobs Cove sub-zone.

However, after Queenstown landscape expert Nathan O’Connell recommended consent be refused on several grounds, including the increased use of Tui Dr, and visual amenity effects, Mr McIntosh decided to publicly notify the proposal.

It attracted 19 submissions in opposition and five in support.

Following a hearing, held in three parts between October and November before commissioners Ian Munro and Jan Caunter, Mr O’Connell changed his recommendation, considering consent could be granted on the basis of many matters of concern being addressed by consent conditions.

However, the commissioners took a different view.

Engineer Alan Hopkins, appearing for the Queenstown Lakes District Council, recommended several conditions to address traffic effects, including the sealing of the access from Tui Dr to proposed car parks, widening of the access road to 9m, and ensuring a maximum gradient of 15% on the main internal access way.

"Mr Hopkins noted the absence of a written approval from the owner of Tui Dr.

"His recommendation was to require that, prior to any consent being granted, the applicant provide the written approval from the owner."

But the commissioners found that to be unlawful.

Further, a proposed condition offered by B Property Group counsel Joshua Leckie, that some financial compensatory arrangement could be relied on between the parties to confirm access was "not satisfactorily workable or administrable, and assumes that the parties would inevitably agree — when we have no evidence to support that".

"We do not agree that conditions of consent, especially for something as fundamental as access to the site, reliant on third-party actions, is an appropriate basis on which to grant consent.

"We see this firmly as a matter that needed to have been resolved by the time of hearing (if not the original application), and it is an insurmountable barrier."

Commissioners also found the proposal would be contrary to visitor accommodation outcomes envisaged for the zone. Rows of accommodation units would give the proposal a high-density residential zone character, which "just happened to be isolated and surrounded by a lot of vegetation and open space".

Finding there would be more than minor landscape and cultural values effects, ultimately contrary to the zone’s intent, consent was refused.

