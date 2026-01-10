Macetown paper road to go live

This gate at the start of Macetown Rd will be operational from the end of the month. PHOTO: FACEBOOK

At the end of this month a gateway about 3km from Arrowtown, which drivers can pass through with a permit bought online, will go live, securing ongoing public vehicle access to the historic Macetown Rd.

The unformed legal — or paper — road, which has never been gazetted (making it appear on maps), has several river crossings, passes through the steep-sided Arrow Gorge and is challenging even for 4WD vehicles.

Despite that, it is popular as the only way into Macetown — one of the most intact historic goldfield towns in Otago.

It was in danger of being closed after the Queenstown Lakes District Council decided it could no longer fund its maintenance and repairs.

Local roading authorities can make their own decisions on the maintenance or otherwise of paper roads in their areas.

That left no entity responsible for maintenance on a road that runs through an area with a complex mix of landowners, Land Information New Zealand (Linz)-managed pastoral lease land, Department of Conservation (Doc)-managed marginal strips and Linz-managed riverbed.

A fee-based online permit management system was finalised after 18 months’ work by the Mahu Whenua Tracks Advisory Group, which is made up of representatives from the Shotover 4WD Club, Queenstown Trails Trust, Arrowtown Village Association, the council and pastoral lessee Soho Property Ltd.

Representatives of 10 organisations — the council, Doc, Linz, QEII National Trust, Mahu Whenua Open Space Covenants, Soho Property Ltd, the Outdoor Access Commission and pastoral leaseholders — also signed a memorandum of understanding late last year to finalise the system.

It will cost $40 for a car, truck or motorcycle to use the road, although Queenstown Lakes residents can get an annual pass for $100.

There will still be free, unrestricted access for walkers, mountain bikers and horse riders.

All funds generated will go directly to a dedicated account managed by the Arrowtown Charitable Trust, and be used for a programme of regular track assessments, maintenance and improvements.

— Allied Media