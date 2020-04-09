Man admits taking vehicles and assaulting constable

A meth-addled shearer had to be restrained by police and road workers after crashing a stolen vehicle near the Lindis Pass.

On November 12 last year, Michael Keith Davis (29) went to the Cromwell property of his former employer, but was disturbed by the man as he attempted to take a vehicle.

But he managed to drive away in a second vehicle and headed north towards Tarras.

He was travelling at an estimated 120kmh when he rounded a bend with a 70kmh speed advisory sign and found himself rapidly approaching roadworks.

He panicked and braked, causing the van to slide off the road into a ditch.

When police arrived he refused to get out of the vehicle.

But after an officer broke a window to open a door, the defendant got out, attempted to punch the officer and got into the police vehicle.

The officer had to smash a window of that vehicle to stop him driving away.

When he continued to struggle, road workers helped the officer restrain him.

Davis admitted charges relating to that incident and two earlier offences when he appeared at his sentencing in the Queenstown District Court by audiovisual link from prison yesterday.

The charges were dangerous driving and driving under the influence of a drug on Lindis-Tarras Rd, assaulting a constable and unlawfully taking two vehicles, all on November 12.

He also admitted assaulting a person in a family relationship, and burglary of a house, in Alexandra on October 20.

Judge Michael Turner convicted him on all charges, and for all but the driving charges, sentenced him to 14 months’ prison.

For the driving offences, he was disqualified for eight months.

He must also pay $300 reparation to former employer and $2297.79 reparation to the police.



