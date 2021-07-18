Sunday, 18 July 2021

Man allegedly jumps on, damages numerous police cars

    A man is set to appear in court after allegedly jumping on and damaging a number of police cars in Queenstown.

    A police spokeswoman said the 18-year-old man will appear in Queenstown District Court today after a number of vehicles were damaged at Queenstown Police Station early Sunday morning.

    He was being charged with eight counts of intentional damage and one of resisting arrest.

    The man allegedly jumped on and damaged eight vehicles, including six police vehicles, before he was taken into custody at the scene around 3.20am.

    Replacement vehicles were being arranged for the cars requiring repair. 

