Man arrested in relation to Frankton burglaries

Police officers leaving a property in Lower Shotover, after executing a search warrant this morning. Photo: Guy Williams

Police have arrested a man in connection with multiple burglaries and thefts around Frankton after executing a search warrant.

Police said officers, assisted by the Invercargill Armed Offenders Squad, searched a home in Lower Shotover this morning.

A 35-year-old man was arrested at the property and taken into custody.

Officers found several items of stolen property in a vehicle allegedly used by the man.

He has been remanded in custody to face theft and burglary charges at Queenstown District Court on Monday.

Police said officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incidents.