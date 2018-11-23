Man caught on CCTV breaking into BMW

Queenstown Police are making inquiries today after a man broke in to a BMW, parked at a Queenstown Airport staff carpark, but ran from the scene when disturbed.

Senior Sergeant Paula Enoka said the incident, which happened between 9pm and 9.30pm, was captured by CCTV cameras.

"He got in [to the BMW] and got out and ran off.

"He did attempt the door handles of a number of other vehicles.''

Police believed they knew who the offender was, but had not located him yet.

Snr Sgt Enoka said the suspect was not a Queenstown resident.

She encouraged people to ensure vehicles were secured and valuables were out of site.