Man dies on walking trail near Arrowtown

A man has died after he was found collapsed in bush on a walking track near Arrowtown this morning.
A police spokeswoman said police received reports that a man had been found near the Chinese Settlement at about 9.30am.
"Police and ambulance attempted to revive the man, but he has sadly died," the spokeswoman said.
Enquiries are continuing into the circumstances leading to his death, which has been referred to the coroner.