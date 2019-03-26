Man jailed on driving charge

A Frankton man with 15 convictions for breaching court-imposed conditions and five convictions for driving while disqualified was yesterday sent to prison.

Jason John Bastion (31) admitted driving while disqualified on Robertson St on November 20 - his fifth such offence - and breaching prison release conditions on December 18 and again on February 19, both at Queenstown.

Judge Bernadette Farnan said his presentence report was one of the worst she had read.

Bastion had not engaged with the presentence process; blamed Corrections staff for special conditions imposed on a previous sentence; and wrongly believed probation staff could "excuse'' him from departmental programmes.

He had a long history of disengagement and had been "completely non-compliant'' reporting to probation for the presentence report to be written.

However, Bastion had expressed confidence in lawyer Liam Collins to "convince the court that your employment requirements are an acceptable excuse'' for non-compliance.

"I do not accept those explanations,'' Judge Farnan said.

"You simply drive when you're not entitled to. You do not comply with release conditions. Your behaviour impacts on the whole judicial system. You have a sense of entitlement.''

He was assessed as being at high risk of reoffending and medium risk of harm to others.

Judge Farnan sentenced him to four months' prison and disqualified him from driving for 13 months from October 18 this year.

No release conditions were imposed.



