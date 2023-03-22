Man sought over Queenstown assault found

A man wanted in relation to an assault in Queenstown early yesterday has been found and is due to appear in court.

Police yesterday released an image of a man they were seeking after an assault at a bar in Church St left another man requiring treatment for a laceration to his neck.

Police today said they had located the man in the image, and they thanked the members of the public who recognised him from the photo.

The man is scheduled to appear in the Queenstown District Count on Monday, March 27.

Police said yesterday that early inquiries indicated the man was not from the Queenstown area.