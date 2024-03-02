Marathon competitor 'critical' after medical event in Arrowtown

A competitor in the Motatapu Allpress Espresso Trail Marathon has been flown to hospital after suffering a medical emergency this morning.

Race Director Gemma Peskett said Hato Hone St John and the event organisers were notified at 11.00am of a medical emergency.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said two ambulances and one helicopter responded.

One patient in a critical condition was treated at the scene and airlifted to Christchurch Hospital, they said.

The Allpress Espresso Trail Marathon begins at Motatapu Station, Wānaka, and ends at Wilcox Green in Arrowtown.

By Ben Tomsett