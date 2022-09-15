Mayoral forum tackles issues from tourism to housing

Queenstown Lakes mayoral candidates met to discuss tourism, housing and growth at the mayoral forum last night, however not all stayed to answer questions. The six candidates — Alistair Angus, John Mitchell, Glyn Lewers, Daniel Shand, Neeta Shetty and Olivia Wensley — met at the Queenstown Business Chamber of Commerce yesterday to answer questions and discuss the issues throughout Queenstown Lakes.

However, within about 10 minutes the six candidates on stage became five.

When asked his first question Mr Angus expressed that he was unhappy that Ms Wensley was allowed to poll the public on tourism during her two-minute introduction, but he was stopped from polling about Three Waters during his.

He then handed away his microphone and left the stage.

Other candidates were more willing to respond, addressing a wide range of issues.

On tourism, Mr Mitchell said it was a key part of the local economy, but needed better management.

The goal was to build on what the region had and to create a region that was not relying on Airbnbs.

Ms Shetty’s stance was simple — "we’ve got enough tourists."

The next step was managing tourism, but businesses needed guidance from council to do that efficiently.

On growth, Ms Wensley was a big supporter of developing an economic development agency, which would help remove barriers that stopped businesses from growing and would help keep talent in the region.

Mr Mitchell disagreed. He was against the idea, and said the region did not need one as it would cost too much money.

Ms Sheety said investing in education was a key step to growth, as it would keep young professionals in the area.

In regards to the central business district of Queenstown, Mr Lewers believed work needed to be done to make it a safer place with better transport options.

When asked how he would promote growth in Queenstown's’s town center, Mr Shand suggested the council "put on a big parade".

Throughout the night he often responded to questions by segueing back to his single policy of "listening to the public".

Mr Lewers said housing was linked to the issue of growth, as the region needed housing for talent to stay.

He also believed it was necessary to look at the opportunities young people had after high school, as many moved away for further education elsewhere.

To remedy the housing issues, Mr Mitchell believed a task force to fill empty hospital spaces with workers looking for housing was a step in the right direction.

Mr Shand said a lot of people working in Queenstown could not afford to live in the city, which was "pretty bonkers."

wyatt.ryder@odt.co.nz



