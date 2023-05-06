Melissa White elected to QLDC in ward by-election

Based on a preliminary result, Arrowtown business owner Melissa White has been elected to the Queenstown Lakes District Council in the Arrowtown-Kawarau ward’s by-election.

The by-election was triggered after former councillor Neeta Shetty, who also stood for the mayoralty in last year’s local body elections, resigned with immediate effect on February 1.

Ms White received 767 votes, ahead of sole challenger John Glover (741 votes).

Electoral officer Jane Robertson said the voter return stood at 19.2%, being 1519 votes, with eight special votes still to be counted.

The final result would be confirmed early next week. Ms White was expected to be sworn in at the next full council meeting on June 1.