Meth, firearms offending alleged

A Queenstown builder charged in relation to a methamphetamine bust in a residential suburb on Thursday morning is expected to appear in the Queenstown District Court on May 18.

The 33-year-old faces one charge of offering to supply class A-controlled methamphetamine, at Queenstown, between March 12 and April 17 and one of possessing methamphetamine for supply at Queenstown on May 7.

The man is also charged with possessing explosive .22 ammunition and possession of a firearm, namely a pump-action .22 rifle, also on May 7.

The man was arrested on Thursday morning at Bridesdale Farm, beside Lake Hayes Estate, after an Armed Offenders Squad operation

His arrest was part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of methamphetamine in the Queenstown area.



