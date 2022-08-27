Millbrook development continues apace

A new driving range is to be installed at Millbrook Resort. Photo: supplied

The runaway success of Millbrook Resort’s new 36-hole golf operation has triggered the next stage of development at the luxury Queenstown resort.

Significant investment and improvement works begin next week at the resort’s driving range, to cater for increased use of the current range and prepare for the 2023 New Zealand Open.

Millbrook Resort is investing $1 million in a staged development which will double the available grass hitting area and extend the existing artificial all-weather hitting area on both sides of the current driving range building.

The extension of the artificial turf will increase capacity on that surface from about five spaces to 17, providing more options to use the range over winter when grass is not available.

To enable it to cope better with increased guest and member use, the additional grass hitting area will be grown in a "sand carpet" with drainage installed, making it more usable when it is wet. Repairing divot damage will also be quicker.

The area will be large enough to cater for an influx of NZ Open golf tournament players. The event runs from March 2-5 at Millbrook only for the first time, taking full advantage of the new 36-hole configuration.

The latest improvements are part of continued planned investment in the resort. Work was completed in 2021 on the $50 million development of the Mill Farm area of Millbrook including the addition of the new Coronet 9, which opened in January.

"We continue to have full confidence in the resort’s long-term future and the timing couldn’t be better to carry out this work in the build-up to this summer and the 2023 New Zealand Open in March," Millbrook director of property and development Ben O’Malley said.

The work is expected to be completed by early next year and a temporary range will be set up until then, with separate areas for guests and members.

In January this year, a $5 million-plus infrastructure development included a totally renovated golf shop and new village centre improvements, designed to enhance the five-star golf and lifestyle resort’s guest experience and boost New Zealand golf tourism.

A new 1000sq m practice putting green was constructed near the golf shop and tees were reconfigured on the Remarkables No1 hole to make way for this work.

Millbrook was now one of only two golf courses in New Zealand offering two distinctly different 18-hole courses, played on alternate days by members and visitors, Mr O’Malley said.

"The new course configuration has been incredibly well received and we have very strong bookings for the upcoming season," he said.

"The area alongside the driving range is zoned for recreational facilities and we’re considering further improvements such as a golf academy and a potential new tennis centre."