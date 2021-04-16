Minor injuries in crash near Cardrona

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person was treated for minor injuries following a single vehicle crash near Cardrona this afternoon.
A police media spokeswoman said the car rolled about 10km past Cardrona, toward Arrowtown, just before 2.30pm.
The incident blocked the north-bound lane for a period.
St John South Island communications advisor Gerard Campbell said a helicopter was alerted, but stood down a short time later.