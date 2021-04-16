Friday, 16 April 2021

Minor injuries in crash near Cardrona

    One person was treated for minor injuries following a single vehicle crash near Cardrona this afternoon.

    A police media spokeswoman said the car rolled about 10km past Cardrona, toward Arrowtown, just before 2.30pm.

    The incident blocked the north-bound lane for a period.

    St John South Island communications advisor Gerard Campbell said a helicopter was alerted, but stood down a short time later. 

     

