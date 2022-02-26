Mokihi labour of love

Afloat in a mokihi preschool pupils spent a year making are (from left) Arrowtown Preschool pupil Isaac Cribb (4), former pupils Oli Jones (5), Sebastian Dalliessi (6) and Thomas Cribb (6), with teacher June Caples. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A traditional Maori raft — made by preschoolers — is turning heads in Arrowtown.

Fifty tamariki from Arrowtown Preschool spent a year toiling over the mokihi, including adorning it with paua shells, before sailing it down the Arrow River.

The kaiako (teacher) who led the project, June Caples, said it started with an inquiry by the children about their ecological identity and the histories of their community and environment.

"I learnt about mokihi, which is a type of raft made out of bulrush or flax sticks, and we thought it would be a cool idea if we made our own," she said.

Over two terms, the children, teachers, whanau and the wider community collaborated in bringing the mokihi to life.

"We were getting resources from everywhere and used whatever children had in their backyards because, historically, you made mokihi with what you had," Ms Caples said.

Straying a little from traditional materials, they wove cabbage leaves and flax and used flax sticks to make it float.

Local artist Jasmine Clarke also offered her expertise by weaving natural fibres for the project.

"It was something tangible as we inquired about all these different relationships we have with our community," Ms Caples said.

The preschool won the top prize when it entered the raft in last year’s Arrowtown Autumn Festival parade, and won the prestigious Miharo Supreme Art Award at Central Lakes Polyfest.

And, after a year of hard work, the pupils finally got to launch it on the Arrow River on February 9.

Seeing the vessel float was the crowning glory of the whole project, Ms Caples said.

"It allowed the children to celebrate their efforts. You could see it on their faces — they were so excited.

"All the families came along, we popped the mokihi in the river, tamariki went in. We were doing rides and anybody who wanted to jump in could."

The idea was for the community to continue to use the mokihi, and for the children to use it again when doing nature-based programmes, Ms Caples said.

Last week, the mokihi disappeared, only to be found later downriver with a black dog sitting in it.

"He got to enjoy it, too," Ms Caples said, laughing.

The mokihi is now moored beside the Chinese Village in Arrowtown for the community to appreciate.

lucy.wormald@odt.co.nz