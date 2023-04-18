Mountain biker died 'doing the thing he loved'

Mark Gould. File photo

The man who died at Queenstown Bike Park on Easter Sunday was a former president of Bike Wānaka.

He was Mark David Gould (64).

Mr Gould's death was said to be the result of a medical incident and has been referred to the coroner.

A family notice on social media described him as a loving husband, father and grandfather.

“Mark was an avid mountain biker and passed doing the thing he loved,” it said.

In a tribute, the Otago Mountain Bikers - Social Riders Facebook group said Mr Gould had been living in Wānaka and had previously lived in Dunedin.

Queenstown Bike Park is in the Ben Lomond Reserve, the same location as the Skyline gondola and luge.