'Mr D' says farewell to teaching

Mark Douglas (68) cuts his farewell cake at the top of Ben Lomond. Photo: Alice Cannan

Mark Douglas retired from Queenstown Primary School last week after a 47-year teaching career, the last 38 of which were spent in the resort.

"I just think it's time," he said.

"I still absolutely love the classroom side of teaching, but the demands outside of the classroom are getting greater and greater and it's getting to the stage where it's making the job untenable."

He argued teachers, who had been striking for better pay and working conditions, were "grossly underpaid".

"There's no real appreciation of just how hard the job is - it's a highly stressful job."

At Queenstown Primary he was best known for his outdoor education activities, particularly the programme he introduced 30 years ago.

In his first year, he also introduced the year 6 Stewart Island camp.

His love of the outdoors was marked during his final week when he and fellow staff hiked up Ben Lomond.

In the community, he is well known for introducing six-a-side cricket, coaching and umpiring netball, and his long-distance trail running.

Mr Douglas, who originally taught in Auckland for three years, then in West Otago for another seven, said pupils had called him "Mr D" from his first day at QPS.

"Initially it was frowned upon by some of the other staff because they felt it was too familiar, but it persisted."

He said his main aim in the classroom was seeing children happy, "because when they're happy they learn".

He was also proud of the fact he succeeded with "some very difficult children".

"I'm going to miss getting to know a whole class of children - this class I've just had, I just loved them to pieces."

A special feature at QPS was all the nationalities and how well they all got on.

"This year I had Russian children, Filipinos [and] Japanese."

- Philip Chandler