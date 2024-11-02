Skip to main content
Much-loved Meila had hope ‘till the end’
Queenstown's Meila Davis is now at peace.
SUBSCRIBER
School asks to grow as roll rises
SUBSCRIBER
School asks to grow as roll rises
Fast-growing Wakatipu High School is asking the Ministry of Education to extend the school’s capacity to 2000 students so it does not run out of room in about three years’ time.
High-flyer found guilty of shoplifting in Queenstown
High-flyer found guilty of shoplifting in Queenstown
A former high-flying jewellery designer who once owned a studio in London’s Notting Hill has been found guilty of shoplifting and a petrol drive-off in Queenstown.
$18k bill after car destroys fence
$18k bill after car destroys fence
A Queenstown man is facing an $18,000 bill after wiping out a fence with his car while drunk.
'Exceptional teacher' killed in crash near Queenstown
'Exceptional teacher' killed in crash near Queenstown
A Filipino woman killed in a crash near Queenstown yesterday has been remembered as loving music teacher who will leave behind a "legacy of kindness and grace".
Late brother honoured in toughest of runs
Late brother honoured in toughest of runs
There was much more to a mammoth run in Queenstown on Friday than initially met the eye.
Luge record aids cause
Luge record aids cause
At 10.30am on Saturday, Arrowtown resident Brent Wallace created Queenstown history, becoming the first person to ride Skyline’s luge for 24 hours straight.
SUBSCRIBER
‘Future of media’ up for discussion
SUBSCRIBER
‘Future of media’ up for discussion
The future of media in New Zealand might be "grim", journalists told a Queenstown audience at the weekend, but they were vowing to stay positive.
One dead, multiple injured in Crown Range crash
One dead, multiple injured in Crown Range crash
One person has died and several people have been seriously injured in a crash on the Crown Range Road near Queenstown this afternoon.
'Sad news': Crux put into 'hibernation'
Digital news business Crux 'in hibernation'
Crux managing director Peter Newport announced today he was putting his digital news business "into hibernation".
Lapse changed lives forever, court hears
Lapse changed lives forever, court hears
A temporary worker’s lapse of concentration while driving near Queenstown has changed two lives forever, a court has heard.
‘Hope Home’ sold for almost $1.7m
‘Hope Home’ sold for almost $1.7m
You may not be able to find a better example of serendipity.
Three national awards for Queenstown architect
Three national awards for Queenstown architect
A Queenstown architect won big at the National Architectural Design Awards in Rotorua last night.
Queenstown Airport installing EMAS runway safety system
Queenstown Airport installing EMAS runway safety system
History is being made at Queenstown Airport.
SUBSCRIBER
Work begins on runway safety project
SUBSCRIBER
Work begins on runway safety project
History is being made at Queenstown Airport.
SUBSCRIBER
24-hour luge challenge to support charity
SUBSCRIBER
24-hour luge challenge to support charity
At 10.30am today, sleep-in Saturday, many of us will be relaxing and enjoying a quiet weekend after a long week.
Mental health worries after policy change
Mental health worries after policy change
A Queenstown Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) manager says at least 21 local migrants and their families face devastation due to a government policy change.
Triple treat for Kawarau Bungy
Triple treat for Kawarau Bungy
Queenstown is about to become home to New Zealand’s first three-person adventure swing.
Spoiling for a fright at museum
Spoiling for a fright at museum
It appears to be a grave situation.
Hikes boss fondly remembered
Hikes boss fondly remembered
Shaun Liddy, who died recently, is being remembered as an amazing guide, a very likeable personality and a great family man.
Read more