Near-drowning at Queenstown

Two people were pulled from Lake Wakatipu after a near drowning in Queenstown this evening.

A St John spokesman said emergency services were called to the "near drowning" at the resort about 7.20pm.

Two patients were taken to Lakes District Hospital, one in a serious and one in a moderate condition, he said.

Police were called to the incident at Marine Pde about 7.30pm, a police spokeswoman said.

No further details were available.

- Hamish MacLean