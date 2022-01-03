Monday, 3 January 2022

Near-drowning at Queenstown

    Two people were pulled from Lake Wakatipu after a near drowning in Queenstown this evening.

    A St John spokesman said emergency services were called to the "near drowning" at the resort about 7.20pm.

    Two patients were taken to Lakes District Hospital, one in a serious and one in a moderate condition, he said.

    Police were called to the incident at Marine Pde about 7.30pm, a police spokeswoman said.

    No further details were available.

     

    - Hamish MacLean 

     

     

