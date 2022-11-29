New general manager for hospital

Tim Capill. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Queenstown's Southern Cross Central Lakes Hospital has a new general manager.

Tim Capill has joined the hospital — which officially opened last December — from Swedish medical device company Senzime, where he was Asia-Pacific sales director.

Beginning his career as a nurse, Mr Capill has a depth of experience in healthcare and medical industries — holding senior leadership positions in New Zealand, Australia and the Asia-Pacific region.

Hospital chairman Andrew Blair said he was "thrilled" to have someone of Mr Capill’s calibre take the reins at the hospital, which is a 50:50 joint venture between the Central Lakes Trust and Southern hospital manager Cross Healthcare.

"He brings to the hospital team great strengths in commercial and general management, and a passion for customer experience and patient care.

"I’m confident he will continue to enhance Southern Cross Central Lakes Hospital’s reputation as a provider of quality treatment and patient care," Mr Blair said.

He also acknowledged the work of retiring general manager Judith Kissel who had "very capably and tirelessly" led the development and opening of the hospital.

Mr Capill said he was excited about the opportunity to retain the "special culture already in place", and support the hospital to grow and serve the needs of the region’s residents.

"In just under a year, Southern Cross Central Lakes Hospital is already highly-regarded for the quality of its treatment and patient care, and connection to the local community.

"I’m very keen to develop strong relationships with the local community, and explore ways we can support the area."

By: Staff reporter