New trail extension celebrated

Residents and conservation workers celebrate the opening of the improved Lake Sylvan circuit PHOTO: VLADKA KENNETT

The new addition to a popular walking trail is now open, thanks to hard work by Department of Conservation (Doc) workers.

They spent the cold winter months of the past two years building the new track to add to the Lake Sylvan circuit, near Glenorchy.

Residents gathered on Saturday morning to watch the tape being cut to mark the new track's opening and hear a few short speeches.

Doc Queenstown Lakes operations manager Geoff Owen said it would be a ``great asset''.

``The local community on Saturday wanted to acknowledge the work of the department and of these workers.

``It has become a highly-visited trail. This work makes it safer.

``It was quite a labour intensive piece of work.

``The team have a real passion and sense of ownership for the work they do.''

He said the improvements were made after a lot of people using the trail became lost because the trees looked similar.

As a result, several search and rescue callouts had been needed to look for people who strayed off the track.

The Doc workers first had to find a suitable route, before laying the foundations for the new part of the track.

Once the foundations were in place, they set about finding the right type of gravel to spread.

They also added new structures to bridge the water-crossing on the trail.

Conservation worker Richard Kennett, who helped build the new part of the trail, has worked for Doc for more than 40 years and is also the author of a guide for the new route.

Mr Kennett's wife Vladka said he ``really lived for it 24/7'' until the work was completed recently.

He built the new trail alongside two other dedicated Doc workers - Mick Clark and Ross Hoskin.

The track, which starts at the Lake Sylvan car park, is surrounded by old moraine river terraces and large red beech trees leading up to the lake.

It includes a river crossing which passes through a 1920s tramline loop on the way back to the car park, where the route ends.

It is now expected to take about two and a-half hours to complete the route, which Mr Owen said has nearly doubled in length.

The lake is home to brown trout and a large population of small native fish.

