New waste management, minimisation plan adopted

The Queenstown Lakes District Council has officially adopted a new waste management and minimisation plan, marking another step towards reducing waste and promoting sustainable resource use across the district.

The plan was endorsed at a council meeting last week in Wānaka following stakeholder engagement, a public consultation process and a review of the 68 submissions received.

In a statement, the council said the plan set out a strategic direction to address the 960tonnes of waste sent weekly to the Victoria Flats landfill, much of which could be diverted through improved systems, informed community choices and greater collaboration.

The updated plan outlined key initiatives, which included future kerbside organics collection, stronger measures against construction and demolition waste, and clearer commitments to partnering

Queenstown Lakes District councillor Cody Tucker. PHOTO: ODT FILES

with local communities and the visitor sector.

Plan hearing panel chairman Cr Cody Tucker said community involvement was crucial.

"We are lucky to have such passionate and proactive community groups to partner with ... This plan provides a clear and practical framework to guide our efforts in reducing waste and improving resource recovery."

The plan, formally endorsed by councillors, also aligns closely with broader circular economy and climate goals, enhancing monitoring, data collection and infrastructure investment to support long-term waste reduction.

Ultimately, the plan aims to shift the Queenstown Lakes district’s waste approach from one focused on "production, consumption and disposal" to a sustainable model where resources are kept in use and benefit both people and the environment. — Allied Media