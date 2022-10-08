Nine helicopters fighting huge fire at Glenorchy

Smoke is seen coming over the hills from a large fire at Mt Creighton, Glenorchy. Photo: Regan Wagteveld

A large fire on farmland near Glenorchy is no longer under control and an extra four helicopters have been brought in to battle the blaze.

On Friday Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said the blaze at Mt Creighton, which at one stage had flames up to 30 metres high, forced the closure of the road between Queenstown and Glenorchy, had been brought under control.

But the fire was no longer in control this afternoon, with smoke spreading across the Queenstown area and Fenz calling for back-up this afternoon

A Fenz spokeswoman said an extra four helicopters had been brought in to battle the blaze at 4.30pm, bringing the total to nine.

As of just before 6pm a command unit from Alexandra was on the way to the scene.

Crews from Arrowtown, Dunstan and Glenorchy were already at the scene.

"It is still active and we are being kept very busy with helicopters and ground crews."

As of this morning the fire had burned through 50ha, but that had probably changed by this afternoon, she said.

Queenstown resident David Smith said the smoke had progressively been getting worse in his suburb and now he could barely see anything.

"There’s thick brown smoke coming over the back of Fern Hill, over the Ben Lomond summit," he said.

He believed the source was coming from over the hills towards Glenorchy.

"You literally cannot see any mountains from the town, you can’t even see Walter Peak, if there’s this much smoke there’s definitely a big fire," Mr Smith said.