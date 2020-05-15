No cap on ski field numbers

Cardrona Ski field. Photo: ODT

The 2020 ski season has been given the green light by the Government under Alert Level 2.

NZSki chief executive Paul Anderson, Cardrona Alpine Resorts general manager Bridget Legnavsky and Ruapehu Alpine Lifts Ltd chief executive Jono Dean had worked with the government on behalf of the New Zealand industry to clarify how ski resorts would operate under Alert Level 2 requirements.

Ms Legnavsky said it had been a comprehensive process and one which had brought ski areas closer together.

"It's been challenging to navigate a new environment, but we all have one goal this year and that's to open safely for our guests.

"We have been working hard to demonstrate to government that we can implement safe procedures across our ski areas at Alert Level 2."

The industry had agreed specific guidelines for ski resorts, including managing physical distancing, ensuring contact tracing and increased cleaning and sanitation requirements.

Given the large areas over which ski areas operated, there was no limit to the number of people allowed on a ski area, provided physical distancing could be managed.

On mountain restaurant and hospitality facilities would be subject to hospitality requirements.

Mr Anderson said having a solid and aligned industry approach was important.

"We're committed to being a responsible industry and working together on developing operating protocols for ski areas is proof of that.

"It's fantastic to now be able to plan our seasons with confidence and support our staff to operate under the new guidelines.

"We're looking forward to bringing people safely back to the mountains, so will be ready for opening in about a month."