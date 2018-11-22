No injuries after car rolls near Q'town CBD

A car ended up on its roof after rolling near the Queenstown CBD this morning. Photo: Supplied

No-one was injured after a rental car rolled on Hallenstein St, near the Queenstown CBD this morning.

The crash happened just before 9.30am and partly blocked one lane.

It is understood the vehicle is being towed from the scene.

Police have been contacted for comment.

Earlier today emergency services responded to a crash in Lake Hayes at about 5.40am this morning.

The two-car collision took place at the intersection of Erskine St and Quarry Pl.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said one person, whose age and gender was not known, was taken to Lakes District Hospital by ambulance to be treated for moderate injuries.