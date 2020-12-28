No let-up to dealing, use of cannabis

PHOTO: ODT FILES

Despite first being arrested for possessing, and selling, cannabis in Queenstown in July, Nathan Stewart Marsh (36), of Queenstown, continued offending for another three months.

Marsh was sentenced to eight months and two weeks’ home detention by Judge John Brandts-Giesen in the Invercargill District Court on Tuesday after accepting an earlier sentencing indication and admitting four charges of possessing cannabis for supply, and four representative charges of selling the class C-controlled drug, between March 15 and October 17.

In total, police seized about 2kg of cannabis, with an estimated street value of between $25,000 and $50,000, six cellphones, showing thousands of text messages relating to drug-dealing, and $12,500 cash after four different searches over seven months.

The summary of facts said police initially searched Marsh’s Fryer St home on July 30 and unearthed 226.7g of cannabis, scales, self-sealing bags and two diary tick lists containing multiple names and cash amounts listed beside them.

They also found $3500 in cash, in $50 and $20 denominations, and two active cellphones showing many messages relating to supplying drugs.

In a nine-day period, from May 1-10, Marsh agreed to deals amounting to almost $11,000.

Some of the offers to supply referred to ‘‘firewood loads’’ of 50oz and 2g, with a ‘‘two-load minimum’’ of ‘‘quality indoor’’.

When initially spoken to Marsh admitted smoking cannabis, but denied dealing.

He was released on bail, however, on August 21 a second search was conducted at Marsh’s address, where a further 17.4g of cannabis plant, $3000 cash and two more active cellphones were found, containing further offers to sell ‘‘quality indoor’’ loads of what he called firewood.

He told police he did sell firewood and admitted selling ‘‘a bit’’ of cannabis but said it was ‘‘pretty low-key’’.

He was again released on bail but while police were conducting a bail check on September 17 they noted a ‘‘strong smell of cannabis’’ as he opened the door.

‘‘He returned inside, locked the door and pulled the curtain behind him.’’

He returned a short time later and police search powers were invoked — this time they found 75g of wet cannabis in the toilet bowl and empty bags discarded nearby, two more self-sealing bags containing 5.42g of cannabis hidden in food containers, and another two cellphones hidden in the extractor fan hood above the oven showing multiple offers to supply cannabis between August 22 and September 17.

On October 17, police searched a property he used in Ettrick and found four large Sistema containers concealed in a false ceiling in the hallway of the house — each one held between 14 and 16 individually-packaged self-sealing bags, each containing about 28g of cannabis.

They also found $6000 in cash concealed under newspaper in a kitchen drawer.

Marsh initially denied the offending.

His lawyer, Michael Walker, submitted discounts for personal factors, including remorse and rehabilitation, and a guilty plea should be given, noting Marsh had been in custody for two months at that point.

Judge Brandts-Giesen said a pre-sentence report made it clear Marsh was not a big-time dealer but ‘‘you buy two and keep one for yourself and finance that by selling the other one’’.

Along with home detention, Marsh was given six months post-release conditions and Judge Brandts-Giesen also issued an order for destruction of the drugs and drug paraphernalia and confiscation of the cash.



