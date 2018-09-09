Numerous charges laid after Frankton BP arrest

Police taking the man into custody. Photo: Daisy Hudson

Yesterday's dramatic arrest of a 40-year-old man at the Frankton BP station near Queenstown has resulted in a deluge of charges against the man.

Due to appear in Invercargill District Court tomorrow, the man faces a total of 18 charges, with more expected to come.

The man is alleged to have been on a crime spree around the South Island.

His charges relate to alleged offences beginning in Christchurch in June, before continuing south to Ashburton, Timaru, Balclutha, Invercargill and Queenstown.

The charges include three counts of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, seven counts of burglary, three of theft, one of robbery and multiple driving offences, many thought to be related to his flight and subsequent arrest in Frankton.

A police spokesperson said the man fled Invercargill early yesterday morning after being interrupted while allegedly committing a burglary.

He was also believed to have stolen a car with firearms in it in Gore yesterday morning.

Police kept tabs on the man throughout his flight before finally deploying road spikes near the Kawarau Bridge shortly before 4pm.

Appearing to lose control of his vehicle, witnesses said he spun into the Frankton BP station and attempted to steal yet another vehicle.

The vehicle's driver, Jonathon Edmonds, wouldn't allow it however, pulling the offender out the door.

The man, whom police are yet to name, then locked himself in the service station's toilets before armed police and a specialist negotiation team coaxed him out.