NZ could lead way in dealing with climate refugees

Wendy Miles

New Zealand may need a standing tribunal to consider climate change refugee cases within the next decade, an international arbitrator warns.

London-based lawyer Wendy Miles QC was in Queenstown last week to speak at the International Arbitration Day event.

She said, if done properly, the country could show the rest of the world how to deal with the issue. Ms Miles is vice-president of the International Chamber of Commerce Court of Arbitration, and has worked on high-profile cases including the Abyei Arbitration, where she was co-lead counsel for the people who became the state of South Sudan.

She addressed the Queenstown audience on Friday alongside several international arbitration experts.

A key theme of the conference was making arbitration work in a changing world, and climate change was front and centre of that discussion.

One of the pressing issues for New Zealand would be climate change refugees, and how to deal with them.

Experts estimate that as many as 2billion people could be displaced by rising sea levels within about 80 years.

United Nations figures show more than 60million people are now displaced due to climate change and extreme events.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took steps towards addressing the issue late last year.

She announced plans to create a special refugee visa for Pacific Island residents forced to migrate because of rising sea levels.

``I think it's a wonderful message from New Zealand to the world,'' Ms Miles said.

``The problem with refugees is the New Zealand courts have already grappled with this three times.''

That included the cases of two families from Tuvalu, who failed in their bids to be recognised as climate change refugees last year.

The families argued they would not have access to clean drinking water. They also had concerns about the impact of climate change on their lives and livelihood.

Ms Miles acknowledged the court made the right call.

``The Supreme Court decided, I think rightly, the UN convention on refugees does not encompass climate change refugees, because it has very clear criteria, with torture, persecution and such, and that's not what this is.''

But the United Nations convention described the law as it was at the end of World War 2 and dealt with the situation following the Holocaust, she said.

She believed there may be room for the convention to evolve and possibly include climate change refugees.

And New Zealand could be at the forefront of that, she said.

``If New Zealand gets it right for the South Pacific, it can start to ‎develop a model to export to other countries that they can start to use to say `how do we deal with people displaced by climate change, how do we consider whether they are genuine climate change refugees, what is our criteria for that status, and how do we treat these newcomers within the New Zealand community?'''

A standing tribunal in the Pacific to determine climate change refugee cases could be necessary within a decade, she said.

While there were significant cultural and language barriers when assimilating refugees from places such as Syria, that would not always be the case with refugees from the Pacific, Ms Miles said.

``I think people have to rethink what they think of as a refugee.''

Before the 2017 election, now-Climate Change Minister James Shaw said climate change would make the global refugee crisis worse.

He said the Greens wanted to create a new humanitarian visa for Pacific people who had been forced out of their own countries by rising seas and extreme droughts.

``At this moment in global history, taking more refugees is a reflection of the strength of our values. It is the right thing to do.''

- DAISY HUDSON