One dead, 20 injured in crash near Kingston

The road closure north of Kingston following this afternoon's serious crash. Photo: Olivia Judd

One person has died and 20 were injured at the scene of a serious crash north of Kingston today.

The crash involved two cars and a bus on State Highway 6, near the intersection of Glen Nevis Station Road, and was reported to police at 4.05pm.

Police have confirmed a person from one of the cars died at the scene, while two others sustained critical injuries.

Hato Hone St John said a further two people had suffered serious injuries, while a range of others had picked up moderate to mild.

In total 20 people were injured, as nine ambulances, one rapid response unit and one major incident support team attended the crash, alongside seven helicopters.

Traffic was building up on the road surrounding where it was closed. Photo: Olivia Judd

The crash closed the road from the Kingston township to Wye Creek, NZTA said.

The road was expected to remain closed for several hours and drivers were being urged to delay travel, with no immediate detour available.

St John said paramedics and multiple ambulances were at the scene, while Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter also attended.

Three fire brigades responded to the crash, which has been labelled "heavy rescue" on the Fire and Emergency incidents website.

Kingston Corner Shop and Cafe owner Madonna Pradeep said customers had been coming in, after being turned back at the road closure.

She was at home when the crash happened, but was called in to help at the store when it got busy.

She said she heard a helicopter overhead, and people were worried.

Customers have been told the road will be closed overnight, as the bus is blocking the road.

Stuff have reported Fire and Emergency NZ used"cutting gear" to remove people from a vehicle.

- APL with RNZ